'Passengers will be able to book reserved seats without waiting list by 2032': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Train travel in India has been becoming increasingly difficult due to traffic congestion and overcrowded trains. Many passengers find themselves on long waiting lists when they book tickets. However, major changes are on the horizon for Indian Railways, promising to eliminate these issues. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently shared some important updates regarding these improvements.

Ashwini Vaishnav announced that Indian Railways is set to undergo significant transformations. By 2032, passengers will experience instant ticket confirmations, eliminating the need for waiting lists. Travelling by train will become simpler and more comfortable, with the number of trains and services increasing to match the growing demand.

"The number of train passengers is increasing every year. This summer alone, 40 million more passengers travelled compared to last year," Vaishnav noted. In response to this growing demand, Indian Railways is expanding its services to cover every corner of India, ensuring that passengers can reserve seats without facing any waiting list issues.

The transformation plan for Indian Railways is comprehensive. After taking office, Minister Vaishnav held a high-level meeting with railway officials, emphasizing the importance of discipline and punctuality in work attendance. He stressed that common people prefer to travel by train, so maintaining high standards and avoiding any confusion is crucial. The Minister issued strict instructions to ensure a smooth and worry-free travel experience for all passengers.

Vaishnav also highlighted the importance of onboard services. He insisted on regular checks for food quality, train cleanliness, toilet facilities, water supply, air conditioning, and fans. Additionally, he emphasized that trains must depart on time, with passenger safety being the top priority.

With these changes, Indian Railways aims to offer a modern and efficient travel experience. By 2032, the railways will be completely transformed, making train travel a preferred and hassle-free mode of transportation for everyone.

