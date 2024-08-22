Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan likely to be named A1 accused by Bengaluru police

    Actor Darshan, initially accused as A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, is likely to be reclassified as A1 due to substantial evidence against him, offering some relief to actress Pavithra Gowda. Darshan's legal troubles intensify, with 70 witnesses ready to testify against him.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Actor Darshan, who was initially accused as A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, is now likely to be renamed as A1, offering a slight relief to Pavithra Gowda, who was previously listed as the primary accused by the Bengaluru police. The police, who arrested Darshan in connection with the case, have reportedly gathered substantial evidence against him.

    Despite his initial denial, where he stated, "Our boys have done it, I have not done it, sir," the evidence implicating his involvement has grown stronger, making it increasingly likely that he will be named as the main accused in the charge sheet to be filed soon. After the murder of Renukaswamy, Darshan was seen in Mysore, working out at a gym as if nothing had happened.

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended to August 28 in Renukaswamy murder case

    However, under intense questioning by the police, he reportedly admitted to hitting Renukaswamy a couple of times but claimed he had no intention of killing him. Multiple witnesses have since come forward, confirming Darshan's assault on Renukaswamy.  \Additionally, the discovery of bloodstains on Darshan’s clothes believed to belong to Renukaswamy, has further implicated him in the crime. These findings have strengthened the case against Darshan, leading the police to consider naming him the primary accused (A1) in the charge sheet.

    This development comes as a slight relief for actress Pavithra Gowda, who was initially listed as the A1 accused. Pavitra was accused of being involved in the murder after Renukaswamy allegedly sent her an inappropriate message. However, with mounting evidence against Darshan, the police are now likely to reclassify him as A1, potentially lessening Pavitra’s legal burden.

    Did Darshan Thoogudeepa faint in Bengaluru jail? Actors facing health issues post Renuka Swamy murder case

    Pavithra Gowda has already applied for bail, arguing that she should be granted relief under Section 437 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which allows bail for women even in serious offences. Her legal team is banking on this provision to secure her release, especially since the charge sheet has not yet been filed.

    On the other hand, Darshan has not applied for bail and has been in jail for nearly 60 days. His legal troubles seem to be deepening as the investigation progresses. Reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have implicated Darshan further, and with 70 witnesses ready to testify against him, the chances of securing bail appear slim even after the charge sheet is filed.

