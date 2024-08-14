Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended to August 28 in Renukaswamy murder case

    In the Renukaswamy murder case, a Bengaluru court has extended the judicial custody of all 17 accused, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, until August 28. The extension is due to ongoing investigations, pending forensic reports, and concerns over witness intimidation and evidence tampering.

    Judicial custody extended until August 28 for actor Darshan and all accused in Renukaswamy murder case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Bengaluru court has extended the judicial custody of all accused, including prominent actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, until August 28. The extension follows a remand application filed by the Kamakshi Palya Police, seeking more time to investigate the case.

    The court's decision is based on several key considerations:

    - Substantial evidence has linked the accused to the crime, with a scrutiny of their involvement.
    - Authorities assert that all individuals charged in the case were involved in the criminal activity.
    - Scientific evidence collected has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), with final reports still awaited.
    - Additional cases related to this matter are under investigation, requiring further judicial oversight.
    - Statements from several circumstantial witnesses under Section 164 of the Indian Penal Code are still pending.
    - Concerns have been raised about potential intimidation or coercion of the deceased's family, affecting the integrity of the case.
    - Additional FSL reports are anticipated to provide further insights into the case.
    - The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is expected to provide more reports on the technical evidence.
    - The case involves 17 accused individuals, including Darshan Thoogudeepa, with evidence implicating them all.
    - A detailed investigation into each accused's specific role in the crime is ongoing, requiring more time for thorough examination.
    - Concerns exist that granting bail to influential or wealthy accused could lead to evidence destruction or witness intimidation.

