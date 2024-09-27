Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces IT probe over alleged Rs 80 lakh payment for false confession

Kannada actor Darshan was interrogated by Income Tax officials at Ballari Central Jail regarding the Renukaswamy murder case, focusing on an alleged Rs 80 lakh cash transfer intended for a false confession. The questioning lasted seven hours, and Darshan appeared visibly stressed throughout the process.

A team of Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday interrogated Kannada actor Darshan at Bellary Central Jail in connection with the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan, who is currently in jail, was questioned on allegations that Rs 80 lakh in cash was intended to be used to pay someone to confess to Renukaswamy's murder.

The interrogation began at noon and continued till 7 pm, with IT officials grilling the actor on the financial transactions related to the case. Darshan was reportedly nervous during the questioning and hesitated to answer several key questions, particularly those related to the transfer of money and its connection to the murder.



Renukaswamy murder case: Three accused granted bail; Actor Darshan’s plea postponed

During the inquiry, Darshan’s auditor M.R. Rao and Ramasind, an assistant lawyer for other involved parties, were also present at the jail. The auditors were called upon by IT officials to provide clarifications when needed.

A team of five IT officers had arrived at the jail around 11:30 am, bringing laptops and documents related to the investigation. Shortly after, Darshan was brought from the high-security cell to the jail superintendent's office for questioning. According to sources, the actor appeared visibly stressed and struggled to provide clear answers during the interrogation. He reportedly skipped lunch due to the mental strain of the proceedings.

The IT team, which had obtained two days from the court to conduct the hearing, wrapped up their questioning within a single day. After concluding the interrogation at 7 pm, the officers left for Bengaluru.



Bengaluru: Drugs seized from actor Darshan’s friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid

Post-interrogation, Darshan was briefly visited by *Devil* movie producer JV Prakash and close friends Sunilkumar and Srinivas. He was allowed to interact with them for about 20 minutes. Additionally, Darshan’s relatives, who had come to meet him, brought sweets and clothes, which were handed over to the actor.

The probe into the financial aspects of the Renukaswamy murder case is ongoing, with IT officials closely examining the alleged Rs 80 lakh transaction and its role in the crime. Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.

Latest Videos