Bengaluru: Drugs seized from actor Darshan’s friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid

Bengaluru police have seized illegal items, including mobile phones, drugs, and cash, during a surprise raid on the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The raid, conducted by the South-East Division police, follows the recent controversy surrounding actor Darshan’s alleged special treatment during his jail visit. The investigation also uncovered the involvement of notorious criminal Wilson Garden Nagaraj, who was seen in the company of the actor during the visit.

The operation, led by South-East Division DCP Sara Fatima, was conducted on Saturday evening. During the raid, authorities confiscated 15 mobile phones, 3 generators, 7 electric stoves, bidi-cigarette packets, 20 grams of drugs, Rs 25,000 in cash, a pen drive, and other items from the barracks housing Nagaraj and his associates.



This revelation has further tainted the image of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, which was expected to reform after the recent controversy over Darshan’s alleged royal treatment. Instead, the raid has shown that illegal activities continue to thrive behind bars.

The raid was kept highly confidential, with even participating officers unaware of the exact details until the last moment. Sources say that the surprise operation was launched at 4:30 PM, targeting the barracks where Nagaraj and his group were held.

The discovery of mobile phones and drugs has led to a new case being registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station. The case not only implicates Nagaraj and his associates but also several prison officials who were allegedly involved in helping smuggle illegal items into the jail.



Ongoing probe

This isn’t the first time that Nagaraj, also known as Rowdy Naga, has been under scrutiny. Two cases were previously registered regarding the special facilities provided to actor Darshan. Although authorities had interrogated several individuals, including Nagaraj, in connection with the case, they failed to find substantial evidence during their earlier investigations.

However, this recent raid has shifted the focus back to Naga and his alleged role in enabling illegal activities inside the prison. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has already filed a petition to relocate Nagaraj, and the hearing is expected to take place in the ACMM court next week. The latest findings of mobile phones and drugs will likely be submitted as additional evidence during the hearing.



The controversy surrounding Nagaraj escalated after photos showed him and actor Darshan allegedly enjoying a tea and cigarette party inside the prison. The viral images led to widespread speculation that Nagaraj had provided special treatment to the actor, further deepening the scandal.

As investigations continue, the South-East Division police closely monitor the jail and have promised further action against those involved in these illegal activities.

