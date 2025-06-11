The Enforcement Directorate raided Ballari and Vijayanagara leaders over alleged misuse of Valmiki Development Corporation funds. Over ₹20 crore was reportedly distributed to voters during the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections.

Ballari: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across Ballari and Vijayanagara districts on Tuesday in connection with the alleged misuse of funds from the Valmiki Development Corporation. The raids are reportedly tied to accusations of voter bribery during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Over ₹20 crore allegedly used to influence voters

According to preliminary allegations, more than ₹20 crore allocated to the Valmiki Corporation was distributed among voters in constituencies including Ballari City, Ballari Rural, Sanduru, Kampli, and Kudligi. The ED is now investigating the residences and offices of several high-profile political leaders in connection with the case.

Key political figures under ED scanner

The raids have targeted the following leaders:

Tukaram (Sanduru) – MP, Ballari

Bharat Reddy – MLA, Ballari City

Dr. Srinivas – MLA, Kudligi

Ganesh – MLA, Kampli

Nagendra – MLA, Ballari Rural & former minister

Eight ED teams deployed in coordinated crackdown

The ED operation began early Tuesday morning, with eight teams deployed to search the properties of the mentioned leaders. Officials examined documents, laptops, mobile phones, and financial records as part of the investigation.

Detailed raid locations

The ED carried out the following searches:

Residence of Kampli and Kurugodu MLA Ganesh

House and office of Kudligi MLA Dr Srinivas

Residences and offices of Ballari City MLAs Bharat Reddy and Nagendra

Home of Sanduru MP Tukaram

Focus on tracing financial irregularities

The raids were conducted in coordination with the local police and revenue officials. ED officials reviewed old records, scrutinised bank accounts, and traced financial transactions to determine the money trail. Allegations of misappropriation of Valmiki Corporation scheme funds have been under the radar for several months, prompting the ED's action.

Political storm brews in Karnataka

The raids have triggered widespread political debate in Karnataka. While some leaders claim the operation is politically motivated, ED sources insist the action is purely based on credible documentary evidence and financial data.