    Good news for Karnataka residents: IMD predicts light showers for 5 days from April 7

    The Meteorological Department forecasts light rain in various Karnataka districts from April 7 to 11, offering relief from sweltering heat. Warnings for heatwave conditions have been issued for certain districts. Additionally, some areas may experience a rise in maximum temperatures, while nighttime temperatures are expected to stay warm in specific districts for the next two days.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    Residents of Karnataka can expect some relief from the sweltering heat as the weather department forecasts light rain across various districts from April 7 to 11. The scorching temperatures have been a cause for concern, but there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon with the predicted showers.

    The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for several districts, including Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mysore, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadagiri, Raichur, Bagalkote, Belgaum, Dharwad, Haveri, Vijayapur, Gadag, Koppal, and Bellary. Light rain is expected in these areas, providing much-needed relief to residents.

    In addition to the rainfall, some districts are bracing for heatwave conditions. Bagalkot, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Ballari, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to experience high temperatures over the next two days.

    The Meteorological Department has also warned of a potential increase in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in several districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapur, Bidar, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, and Mysore, over the next five days.

    Furthermore, nighttime temperatures are expected to remain warm in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal, and Kalaburgi districts for the next two days.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
