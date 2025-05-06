Bengaluru police booked an unidentified man for misbehaving with a senior IPS officer’s children during the RCB-CSK IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The accused allegedly threatened, abused, and recorded the family on his phone.

Bengaluru police have registered a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly misbehaving with the children of a senior IPS officer during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place in the Diamond Box seating area of the stadium. According to the complaint filed by the IPS officer’s wife at the Cubbon Park Police Station, the accused not only shouted and threatened the officer’s children but also behaved inappropriately with their daughter.

The complaint states: "During the match, an unknown person shouted loudly and threatened my children. He also behaved indecently with my daughter. When we objected, he verbally abused us and recorded the incident on his phone. Strict action should be taken against him."

A FIR has been filed, and the police are currently investigating the matter.