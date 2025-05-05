Virat Kohli's school teacher recalled his passion for cricket revealed his childhood dream with 'often repeated' quote. Kohli is one of the greatest batters in the world, amassing 27000 runs across all formats of the game.

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli’s school teacher of Vishal Bharti Public School recalled his dream of becoming a cricketer one day. Kohli is considered one of the greatest batters in modern era cricket. The 36-year-old is currently part of RCB in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli was a student of Vishal Bharti Public School till ninth standard before moving to Saviour Convent School in Paschim Vihar not only to complete his 10th standard education but also to focus more seriously on his cricket training and academy commitments. After passing out 10th, Kohli fully dedicated to his cricket, joining West Delhi Cricket Academy and soon began to represent Delhi in age-group tournaments before playing for the senior team in domestic cricket.

On Vishal Bharti Public School’s website, Vibha Sachdev recalled Kohli as ‘bright’ and ‘determined student ', adding that his eyes were expressive.

“Virat was a bright and determined student child right then he got admission in my class. His eyes were very expressive.” Vibha recalls.

“Virat was an active participant in all the school activities; he was an enthusiastic and eager participant in all the interhouse activities," she added.

Kohli visualized himself as the next Sachin Tendulkar

Further speaking about Virat Kohli’s childhood dream of becoming cricketer, Vibha Sachdev revealed that Indian star batter claimed himself to be the next Sachin Tendulkar. She added that his student was an above-average performer and felt he lost marks while giving more time to cricket.

“"'Ma'am, I will be the next Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian Team' was the often-repeated quote, yes, at that time, sometimes it made us smile at the sheer grit and confidence of the wide-eyed boy," Sachdev said.

“Virat always scored well in his exams. He was an above-average performer, and the only time he would lose a few marks was when his practices took up his time," she added.

Virat Kohli was considered the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian Cricket due to his consistency and ability to play under pressure across all formats of the game. Kohli shattered some of Tendulkar’s records, most ODI centuries, most Test double centuries by an Indian batter, fastest batter to complete 14000 ODI runs, and fastest to score multiple runs across all formats of the game, cementing his legacy as one of the batting greats.

Kohli is second behind Sachin Tendulkar on the chart of leading run-getters for India in international cricket, amassing 27599 runs, including 82 centuries and 143 fifties, at an average of 52.27 in 550 matches.

Vibha Sachdev on Kohli’s academics and sports

Vibha Sachdev said that Virat Kohli would often claim that he would prepare for exams after coming from cricket practice. She further added that Kohli was good at academics and sports and thus, the school fully cooperated with him by giving extra guidance.

“'I prepared for my exam late after I came back from my practices.' It was something that we used to hear very frequently from him," Sachdev added.

“"He worked very hard to excel in both sports and academics, and the teachers at Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar, fully understood his struggle and cooperated with him by giving him added guidance," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in incredible form in the ongoing IPL season, amassing 505 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 63.12 in 11 matches. He is currently leading the race for Orange Cap. Kohli was the Orange Cap holder in the last IPL season after being highest run-getter with 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.