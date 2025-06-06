Bengaluru: Following the death of 11 people in a stampede on Wednesday near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA (event management company) officials have been taken into custody and are being taken for medical tests, on Friday.

On June 4, the incident happened at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly three lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which won the Indian Premier League (IPL).

FIR filed against KSCA, RCB, and others in Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident. In response, KSCA has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the quashing of FIRs filed against it.

KSCA seeks quashing of FIRs filed against it in High Court

KSCA board of directors, including President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A. Shankar, Treasurer E.S. Jairam, appealed for the cancellation of the FIR.

Following the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Karnataka police have suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda. Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh took charge as the city police commissioner earlier today.

Minister Priyank Kharge accuses BJP of politicising the tragedy

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday addressed the recent stampede incident in Bengaluru, stating that the officers responsible have been suspended and a magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.

While speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “The officers who are responsible have been suspended. We have made no scapegoats... A magisterial enquiry has been ordered and our next action will be according to the findings of the enquiry...”

"BJP likes to politicise everything. The same BJP, when told that a victory parade on an open bus in such a short time was not possible due to a lack of time to make arrangements, said that we were insulting the team. Now that post is deleted. BJP's intention of politicising everything is not healthy," he further said.

He added that the Chief Minister has taken responsibility for the incident and assured that corrective measures will be implemented. Kharge also accused the BJP of politicising the tragedy.