Bengaluru: Several victims of the tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 remain hospitalised, with one 18-year-old in critical condition.

Youth in critical condition at Portea Hospital

Vishal, a first-year engineering student from Mottappa Palya, Indiranagar, suffered serious injuries during the stampede and is currently unconscious at Portea Hospital. He had gone to the RCB celebration with friends without informing his family.

"My son is unconscious and has been admitted to the hospital. But no government official or representative has visited us yet," said his mother Lakshmi, expressing anger and disappointment.

Victims receiving treatment in multiple Bengaluru hospitals

Other injured victims are being treated at Bowring Hospital, Vaidehi Hospital, Manipal Hospital, and Portea Hospital. Doctors at Bowring Hospital confirmed that six of the 18 admitted patients had succumbed to their injuries, while 12 others received treatment for varying degrees of injuries.

Engineering aspirant suffers fracture before NTPC exam

Among the injured is Venu, a resident of KR Puram, who suffered a leg fracture. He had come to witness the celebrations but was caught in the stampede. Doctors at Bowring Hospital performed surgery on his tibia. Venu was scheduled to take the NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) entrance exam this month.

Multiple surgeries and discharges underway

According to Dr Kemparaju, medical superintendent at Bowring Hospital, three patients have leg fractures, and two of them will undergo surgery. A 14-year-old boy named Bilal, currently in the children’s ward, suffered a minor eye injury and is stable. Several other victims with minor injuries were discharged the same day.