Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ration shop owners fume over Siddaramaiah's 'money instead of 5kg rice' decision

    Fair-price shop owners say that if rice is not available, the Karnataka government could buy millet, maize and wheat from farmers and deliver it straight to people. Doing so, farmers will benefit and distributors will not lose their commission, they said.

    Ration shop owners fume over Siddamaraiah's 'money instead of 5kg rice' decision
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    The Ration Distributors Association in Karnataka has condemned the state government's proposal to offer money instead of rice to Antyodaya and Below Poverty Line card holders under the Annabhagya Yojana every month. They threatened to stage protests across the state if money was handed out instead of food grains.

    The Siddaramaiah government had on Wednesday announced that it would pay beneficiaries money for five kilograms of rice citing lack of support from the Centre. "We are not asking for free rice, but they are playing politics," he had said.
    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Addressing media persons, State Food Minister KH Muniyappa, "Money will be deposited in the accounts of BPL card holders. The majority of BPL cardholders have an account, and they will get 170 rupees to their respective accounts." The minister stated that the funds will be transferred to the family cardholder's account. He further stated that it has been determined to compensate BPL cardholders until the additional rice is delivered.

    According to T Krishnappa, president of the Ration Distributors Association, issued a press release in which he said: 'The central government is already delivering 5 kilos to each BPL member. If rice is not available, the state government could buy millet, maize and wheat from farmers and deliver it straight to them. Farmers who have cultivated crops will benefit as well. If money is supplied to ration recipients, the commission money that should have gone to fair-price shop distributors is also lost. Owners of fair-priced shops who are already trying to make a living may incur massive losses. As a result, they requested that cardholders be given grain rather than money.
    'Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minster returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    'The state has multiple thousand tonnes of millet stock. Rationers will benefit if 3 kg of millet and 2 kg of wheat are distributed instead of rice. Sugar costs Rs.26 per kilogramme. It is feasible to supply it. The fair price shop distributors receive commission money because of this. Lorry owners receive transportation expenses in addition to employment for attendants. Currently, ration distribution costs Rs124 per quintal. More commission money would have been received if a 10-kilogramme ration had been distributed,' he added.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Out of funds, Karnataka CM postpones loan waiver promise to women vkp

    Out of funds, Karnataka CM delays loan waiver promise made to women

    6-year-old escapes leopard attack in Karnataka's BRT tiger reserve vkp

    6-year-old escapes leopard attack in Karnataka’s BRT tiger reserve

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised vkp

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2023: Australia asserts dominance on Day 1 at Lord's, amassing 339/5 osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia asserts dominance on Day 1 at Lord's, amassing 339/5

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped in Manipur by cops fearing violence; check details AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped in Manipur by cops fearing violence; check details | WATCH

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy dinner date with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Rhea Kapoor- Karan Boolani ADC

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy dinner date with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Rhea Kapoor- Karan Boolani

    This state in India bans wearing jeans, t-shirts in Department of Education; know details AJR

    This state in India bans wearing jeans, t-shirts in Department of Education; know details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon