Ration shop owners fume over Siddaramaiah's 'money instead of 5kg rice' decision

Fair-price shop owners say that if rice is not available, the Karnataka government could buy millet, maize and wheat from farmers and deliver it straight to people. Doing so, farmers will benefit and distributors will not lose their commission, they said.

The Ration Distributors Association in Karnataka has condemned the state government's proposal to offer money instead of rice to Antyodaya and Below Poverty Line card holders under the Annabhagya Yojana every month. They threatened to stage protests across the state if money was handed out instead of food grains.

The Siddaramaiah government had on Wednesday announced that it would pay beneficiaries money for five kilograms of rice citing lack of support from the Centre. "We are not asking for free rice, but they are playing politics," he had said.

Addressing media persons, State Food Minister KH Muniyappa, "Money will be deposited in the accounts of BPL card holders. The majority of BPL cardholders have an account, and they will get 170 rupees to their respective accounts." The minister stated that the funds will be transferred to the family cardholder's account. He further stated that it has been determined to compensate BPL cardholders until the additional rice is delivered.

According to T Krishnappa, president of the Ration Distributors Association, issued a press release in which he said: 'The central government is already delivering 5 kilos to each BPL member. If rice is not available, the state government could buy millet, maize and wheat from farmers and deliver it straight to them. Farmers who have cultivated crops will benefit as well. If money is supplied to ration recipients, the commission money that should have gone to fair-price shop distributors is also lost. Owners of fair-priced shops who are already trying to make a living may incur massive losses. As a result, they requested that cardholders be given grain rather than money.

'The state has multiple thousand tonnes of millet stock. Rationers will benefit if 3 kg of millet and 2 kg of wheat are distributed instead of rice. Sugar costs Rs.26 per kilogramme. It is feasible to supply it. The fair price shop distributors receive commission money because of this. Lorry owners receive transportation expenses in addition to employment for attendants. Currently, ration distribution costs Rs124 per quintal. More commission money would have been received if a 10-kilogramme ration had been distributed,' he added.