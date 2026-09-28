Rare Neelakurinji flowers have bloomed early in the mist-covered hills of Kudremukh in the Western Ghats, attracting the attention of nature enthusiasts. Known for their mass blooms, these flowers typically appear once every 12 years. However, their appearance in 2026, four years ahead of the expected cycle, has sparked curiosity.

Neelakurinji Flowers Bloom Across Kudremukh

For the past month, Neelakurinji flowers have been blooming across the Shola grasslands of Gangadikallu, Chittegudda and Kudremukh within Kudremukh National Park.

A mass blooming event was recorded in the region in 2018, making 2030 the expected year for the next major bloom. Their appearance in 2026 has therefore come as a remarkable and unusual occurrence.