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Kudremukh: Rare Neelakurinji Flowers Bloom 4 Years Early In 2026, Surprise Nature Lovers
Rare Neelakurinji flowers have bloomed in Kudremukh in 2026, four years earlier than the expected 2030 bloom. The unusual flowering across the Shola grasslands has attracted nature enthusiasts, while experts seek to understand the reason.
Neelakurinji Flowers Bloom Early In Kudremukh, Surprise Nature Enthusiasts
Rare Neelakurinji flowers have bloomed early in the mist-covered hills of Kudremukh in the Western Ghats, attracting the attention of nature enthusiasts. Known for their mass blooms, these flowers typically appear once every 12 years. However, their appearance in 2026, four years ahead of the expected cycle, has sparked curiosity.
Neelakurinji Flowers Bloom Across Kudremukh
For the past month, Neelakurinji flowers have been blooming across the Shola grasslands of Gangadikallu, Chittegudda and Kudremukh within Kudremukh National Park.
A mass blooming event was recorded in the region in 2018, making 2030 the expected year for the next major bloom. Their appearance in 2026 has therefore come as a remarkable and unusual occurrence.
Is Climate Change The Cause?
The precise scientific reason for the early Neelakurinji bloom has not yet been established. Changes in temperature, rainfall and soil moisture linked to climate change could potentially influence plant growth and flowering. However, there is currently no scientific evidence directly linking the early bloom in Kudremukh to climate change.
Local environmental conditions and variations in the plant’s growth stage could also play a role. Further studies by botanists and environmental experts are needed to determine the reasons behind this unusual early flowering.
A Source Of Sustenance For Pollinators
The Neelakurinji plant stores energy over several years before flowering and producing seeds, completing its life cycle. During the flowering season, its blossoms provide food and pollen for pollinators such as honeybees and butterflies.
The rare plant is found in parts of the Shola forests across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and plays an important role in the ecosystem of Kudremukh.
Forest Department Urges Tourists Not To Pluck Flowers
Ruthren, DCF of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, has urged tourists visiting the area to enjoy the rare Neelakurinji blooms without touching, plucking or damaging the flowers or plants. He also appealed to visitors to cooperate with the Forest Department in protecting the plants and their habitat.
Tourists can enjoy the beauty of the Neelakurinji flowers, but they must strictly avoid disturbing the plants. Continuous surveillance is being maintained in the area, and violations of the rules will not be tolerated. - Ruthren, DCF, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala
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