Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has assured financial support for beautifying walls beneath flyovers across Bengaluru, including the Silk Board flyover. He said such initiatives could improve the city’s appearance and create more welcoming public spaces.

Silk Theme Adds Colour To Flyover

Speaking after the walls beneath the Silk Board flyover were painted with attractive designs based on a silk theme as part of the ‘Just Clean Bengaluru’ campaign organised by the GBA, Reddy said public-private partnership initiatives could serve as a model for city beautification.

He also assured that he would provide the necessary financial support from his MLA funds to beautify the area beneath the Dairy Circle flyover in a similar manner, as well as the area around Silk Board junction.