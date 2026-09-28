A woman in Bengaluru reported severe harassment by a Rapido delivery driver who arrived four hours late. When questioned about the delay, the driver verbally abused her, attempted to force open her gate, and poured urine outside her door.

A woman in Bengaluru says that when she asked why her delivery was being held up, a Rapido delivery driver swore at her, called her names, and poured urine on her door. According to a post on X, the victim, whose name was Sirisha, said that the driver tried to force open her door, poured pee outside, and sent her a mean voice message on WhatsApp. The woman said she was home by herself at the time of the event and that it was "terrifying and mentally disturbing."

“A Rapido delivery partner came to my house, verbally abused me, banged on my gate, tried to open it and then poured URINE outside my house. He was 4+ hours late, verbally abused me throughout, repeatedly called me ‘r*ndi,’ and tried to put his hand through the gate to open it. Thank god I was quick enough to lock the gate otherwise, I genuinely don’t know what could’ve happened", she wrote.

“He later sent me abusive voice notes and admitted that the liquid he poured outside my house was his urine. I was alone at home. This was terrifying and mentally disturbing", she wrote.

The victim highlighted that she had been trying for the last 24 hours to reach Rapido’s customer support. However, their response remained unsatisfactory, she said.

Along with the post, the woman shared pictures of what happened that were caught on her home's CCTV cameras. The video purportedly showed the Rapido driver pouring something from a bottle at the woman's door before leaving the scene.

The woman also shared a video that was a screen recording of the voice note that the accused sent. In it, he can be heard calling her names and using bad language against her. Rapido hasn't said anything about what happened yet.