    Rare frog species found in Karnataka's Karkala lake found with mushrooms on its body

    Researchers and scientists are amazed by the groundbreaking discovery of a rare species of frog in a lake near Karkala in the Udupi district of Karnataka, with mushrooms growing on its body. Researchers have reported that this extraordinary find, detailed in a report published in the scientific journal 'Reptiles and Amphibians', represents the first observed instance of such a phenomenon in the animal kingdom. 
     

    Rare frog species found in Karnataka's Karkala lake spotted with mushrooms on its body
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    A team of World Wildlife Fund researchers, accompanied by local youth, made the discovery during a routine expedition in search of avian species. Researchers shed light on the unique characteristics of this newfound species of frog in the report published in the esteemed scientific journal 'Amphibians'. According to the report, the distinct feature of this frog, as captured in the report, is the presence of a small mushroom growing on one side of its body.

    Researchers discovered a total of 40 such frogs in a small pond situated alongside a roadside, which typically fills with water only during the rainy season. While these frogs outwardly resembled ordinary amphibians, the presence of mushrooms growing on their bodies distinguished them as a novel and rare find. This discovery not only showcases the extraordinary diversity of our natural environment but also highlights the intricate relationships that exist between different species within ecosystems. 
    Mushrooms growing on the bodies of these frogs highlight the symbiotic relationship between amphibians and fungi in natural habitats. Researchers have classified the mushroom species found on the frogs as Bennett's mushroom, which is typically found on decaying trees. 

    Furthermore, the discovery emphasizes the importance of protecting and preserving such unique and rare species for the conservation of native biodiversity, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions like the Western Ghats.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
