Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone with the completion of electrification on the challenging Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road ghat section, paving the way for the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the completion of this technically complex route now allows modern electric superfast trains, including the Vande Bharat, to operate efficiently along the coastal corridor, significantly enhancing connectivity, operational speed, and environmental sustainability.

The announcement follows a request from Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha MP Brijesh Chowta, who had urged the Railway Ministry to introduce the Vande Bharat service after the electrification work was completed.

Successful Electric Locomotive Trial Conducted

Indian Railways conducted a successful electric locomotive trial on the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section on 28 December. This stretch, part of one of the most technically challenging terrains in the national railway network, has now been fully electrified, marking a historic achievement for the Bengaluru–Mangaluru railway line.

Engineering Challenge of the Ghat Section

The 55-km ghat stretch is renowned for its engineering complexity. It has no connecting roads to the track, features a steep gradient of 1 in 50, and includes 57 tunnels, 226 bridges, and 108 sharp curves, making it highly susceptible to landslides during the monsoon. The electrification project, which began in December 2023, involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of complete overhead equipment. Traction poles were placed at a maximum spacing of 67.5 metres to ensure safety.

Detailed Work in Tunnels and Remote Areas

In the 57 tunnels along the ghat section, 427 main brackets and 427 spare brackets were installed. Extensive geological studies were conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University. Pull-out tests were performed at each bracket location to ensure structural strength. In several remote areas, construction materials had to be transported by train due to the absence of road access, underscoring the logistical challenges involved.