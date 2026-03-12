A shocking incident in Kodagu saw a 70-year-old man allegedly murder his sister and her live-in partner in Kundacheri village, Bhagamandala. Police have arrested the accused, and the victims’ bodies were sent for post-mortem. The crime reportedly stemmed from family disputes over the couple’s relationship.

A truly shocking incident has come to light from Kodagu, where a 70-year-old man allegedly murdered his own sister and her live-in partner while under the influence of alcohol. The brutal attack took place in Kundacheri village, near Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk, leaving the small community in disbelief. The deceased couple, who were living together with mutual consent, were reportedly targeted due to longstanding family disagreements over their relationship.

Deceased Couple Identified

The police have identified the victims as 55-year-old Kunjarama and 45-year-old Yashodha. According to local reports, the couple had been living together for some time, with their relationship accepted by themselves but opposed by Yashodha’s elder brother, Chandu. Tensions had been building for months, as Chandu frequently clashed with them over their decision to live together.

Accused Arrested After Alleged Attack

According to the Bhagamandala police, the incident occurred yesterday evening when Chandu, after consuming alcohol at a local function, returned home and began a heated argument with the couple. The situation escalated, and he allegedly attacked both Kunjarama and Yashodha with a sharp weapon, killing them on the spot.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the Bhagamandala police arrested Chandu in connection with the murders. The bodies of the victims were sent to the Kodagu district hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the case further to understand the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy and whether any other factors contributed to this shocking crime.

