A passenger's journey on the Garib Rath Express turned into a nightmare when a family converted the coach into a noisy "reel studio," playing loud music and dancing. After his complaints were ignored, the man had to contact the railway emergency number to restore order, an incident which has since gone viral and sparked a debate on etiquette.

A man aboard the Garib Rath Express had a horrible experience when a family converted the coach into a noisy "reel studio." As a result, he had to contact the railway emergency number in order to restore order. Manmohan Verma, who was travelling from Bilaspur to Lucknow, posted a video of the family dancing and recording reels inside the coach. One man was seen dancing with others while covering his head with a train bedsheet in the video.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What Happened?

Verma described the situation, saying that while the passengers screamed, shot films, and played loud music, the trip degenerated into anarchy. The family treated the coach like "their personal studio – loud music, shouting, making reels, constant chaos – completely ignoring that dozens of other passengers were just trying to travel in peace," he wrote, adding that “what should have been a peaceful journey turned into a live reality show.”

Verma finally phoned the railway helpdesk for assistance after hours of disruption. Authorities acted quickly to contain the situation.

As a result, Verma questioned some passengers' lack of civility, pointing out that a train coach is a common area rather than "a private living room or a reel-making set."

The viral video has prompted conversations on social media about passenger behaviour and the need to respect shared spaces on Indian Railways.

Watch Viral Video

How Social Media Reacted?

Over 49,000 people have viewed the post since it was shared on March 7. In response to the video, several users on the internet claimed to have encountered same circumstances when travelling by train. While some viewers denounced the activity seen in the video, others claimed that as more individuals make quick recordings while travelling, these kinds of actions are becoming more widespread.

"Tum wahi har gaye jab gate ka pass wali seat milti hai," a person said. "India mae paise aagye hai, class bhut dur hai abhi" was written by someone.

“You did good job," an individual added. Someone said, “It’s not about civics sence, they are just enjoying life."