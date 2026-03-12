A commercial LPG cylinder shortage, linked to the West Asia conflict, is impacting paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru's IT corridor. This has led to PGs being unable to provide regular meals, a situation highlighted by a viral video showing a 'no roti' notice, which has been corroborated by other residents facing the same issue.

As the West Asia conflict continues to disrupt fuel supply, a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is affecting paying guest (PG) lodgings in Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor. While the government claims the country has ample LPG reserves, numerous PG owners in the city say they are running out of cooking gas and are trying to provide regular meals to renters.

The issue has raised concerns among migrant professionals living in PGs, many of whom rely on the facilities for their daily meals. Amid these interruptions, a viral video alleging that there will be "no roti" at a paying guest lodging in Bengaluru owing to a petrol cylinder scarcity has gone popular on social media.

Sarika Purohit, an Instagram user, shared the clip. In the video, she displays a sign posted at the PG that states, "There will be NO ROTI in PG due to gas cylinder crisis (due to war between Iran and USA). SELF COOKING will not be available until further notice."

A text overlay on the video said, "It's a bad dream." The caption on the post said, "Please pinch me, it's a dream!!!!!" North Indians without roti??? "How is it possible?"

Social Media Reacts

After being published online, the video immediately gained popularity, with numerous viewers reporting in the comments that they had gotten identical notices at their own PG lodgings in Bengaluru. One user commented, "Same notice in my PG as well." Another user remarked, "Today myself came to know about the roti thing in my own pg... without roti... Omg."