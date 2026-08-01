A farmer and IT engineer from Karnataka has launched 'The Mestri' app to connect skilled workers with customers. The platform enables users to hire electricians, plumbers, painters, farm workers and other service providers, with over 2,500 workers already registered.

Finding reliable skilled workers for everyday tasks can often be a challenge, while many tradespeople struggle to connect with customers seeking their services. To bridge this gap, Gautham Bengle, a farmer and IT engineer from near Banavasi in Uttara Kannada district, has developed a mobile application called 'The Mestri'. Operating a successful IT company from his village, Gautham designed the platform to make it easier for people to access essential services while creating better employment opportunities for skilled workers across Karnataka.

How Does 'The Mestri' App Work?

The 'The Mestri' app serves as a digital platform where skilled workers and service providers can register and showcase their services directly to potential customers.

The platform brings together a wide range of professionals, including electricians, plumbers, painters, cooks, rental vehicle owners and drivers, soil suppliers, agricultural workers for gardening and pesticide spraying, as well as operators of JCBs and other heavy machinery.

Users simply need to download the app, browse the available service providers, and choose workers based on their proximity or service charges. The platform acts as a bridge between customers seeking reliable services and skilled professionals looking for work.

Service Currently Available In Uttara Kannada

The app has received an encouraging response since its launch, with more than 2,500 skilled workers already registered. The number of registrations continues to grow each day.

At present, the service is available in Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur and Kumta in Uttara Kannada district. The developers plan to expand the platform to other parts of Karnataka in the coming months.

Free To Download On Google Play Store

The 'The Mestri' app is available for free on the Google Play Store. Users can search for "The Mestri" on the Play Store or scan the QR code to download and start using the platform.