Karnataka's toll revenue has surged by 103 per cent over the past five years, rising from ₹2,351.3 crore to ₹4,779.4 crore. The sharp increase has been driven by highway expansion, more toll plazas, higher traffic volumes and periodic toll rate revisions.

Karnataka's toll revenue has more than doubled over the past five years, driven by the rapid expansion of the state's national highway network, rising vehicular traffic, and the addition of new toll plazas. Official data presented in Parliament by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shows that toll collections in the state have increased by more than 100 per cent during this period. The steady growth reflects higher highway usage, along with the continued expansion of road infrastructure across Karnataka.

Karnataka's Toll Revenue Doubles In Five Years

According to data presented in Parliament by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Karnataka's toll revenue increased from ₹2,351.3 crore in 2021-22 to ₹4,779.4 crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of around 103 per cent over five years.

More Toll Plazas Drive Higher Revenue

Karnataka's toll collection network has expanded significantly over the period. The number of operational toll plazas increased from 46 in 2021-22 to 68 in 2025-26, contributing to the sharp rise in toll collections.

The data also shows consistent year-on-year growth in revenue. Toll collections stood at ₹2,351 crore in 2021-22 before rising to ₹3,517 crore in 2022-23, ₹4,086 crore in 2023-24, ₹4,320 crore in 2024-25, and ₹4,779 crore in 2025-26.

According to the figures presented in Parliament, the highest annual growth was recorded in 2022-23, when toll collections increased by nearly 50 per cent compared with the previous financial year.

Toll Rate Revisions Also Contributed

Apart from the expansion of the national highway network and increased vehicular traffic, periodic revisions in toll charges have also contributed significantly to the rise in revenue over the past five years.

With toll collections continuing to rise, the government aims to increase Karnataka's annual toll revenue beyond the ₹5,000 crore mark in the next financial year.