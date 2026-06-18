A woman died at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital after a sinus surgery. Her relatives alleged medical negligence, claiming her condition worsened post-op, and staged a road blockade protest, demanding an investigation.

A woman died after undergoing treatment for a sinus infection at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, following which her relatives staged a road blockade protest alleging negligence, officials said on Thursday.

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Details of Treatment and Allegations

The deceased, identified as Tamilselvi (35), wife of a daily wage worker Muniyasamy from Palkarai village in Ramanathapuram district, had been suffering from breathing difficulties due to a sinus infection.

Tamilselvi was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on May 18 for treatment. In this situation, the doctors who examined her said that she needed surgery, so she underwent surgery at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on May 24.

Tamilselvi's relatives, who alleged that there was no improvement in her physical condition after the surgery, alleged that Tamilselvi's body was motionless and suspected that she was dead. When the hospital said that she should be sent to Madurai for further treatment, Tamilselvi's relatives did not agree to it. In this situation, Tamil Selvi was being treated at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, and doctors declared her dead on Wednesday morning.

Relatives Stage Protest

Tamilselvi's relatives, who refused to accept the body, sat on the Madurai-Dhanushkodi National Highway in front of the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and engaged in a road blockade protest today. Following this, the police held talks with the relatives. The road blockade was temporarily called off after they said they would investigate the matter. (ANI)