Raichur is facing a severe heatwave, causing health issues in newborns. Over 47 babies are admitted with fever and dehydration at RIMS hospital, while doctors urge mothers to ensure proper care and feeding.

The temperature in Raichur district is rising every day, and the extreme heat is making life difficult for everyone. But it's the newborn babies who are being affected the most. The rising heat is causing serious health problems like fever and dehydration in infants, leaving parents extremely worried.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Over 47 Newborns Admitted to Hospital

At Raichur's RIMS hospital, more than 47 newborn babies have already been admitted. These infants are suffering from fever and dehydration, and doctors are taking special care to monitor them. The medical staff is working around the clock, keeping a constant watch on their health.

The heat is at its worst between 10 am and 6 pm, and this is when the babies are having the most trouble. The heat causes the body to lose water, leading to dehydration. This, in turn, is causing problems like fever, weakness, and even jaundice. Doctors have warned that in some cases, it could even affect the kidneys and other organs.

Also read: Dharwad Water Crisis: 15 Villages Face Acute Shortage as Heat Dries Up Lakes

Mothers Finding It Hard to Feed Babies

The situation is also very tough for the new mothers. Their babies are crying constantly because they are unwell, which makes it difficult for the mothers to feed them. This is a big problem because if mothers don't breastfeed properly, the babies can get even more dehydrated, making their condition worse.

Paediatrician Dr. Vijaya Sukhani spoke about the situation. "Fever and dehydration are common in newborns because of this intense heat. When the body lacks water, jaundice can also develop. That's why it is absolutely essential for mothers to breastfeed their babies regularly and properly," she advised.

She also said that parents need to take special care of their children until the temperature comes down. "Don't take babies outside between 12 pm and 4 pm. Make them wear light, white-coloured cotton clothes. It's best to keep them in a cool environment as much as possible to protect them from the heat," she added.

With the heat in Raichur showing no signs of letting up, it has become crucial for parents and the health department to be extra vigilant to protect the health of these newborns.

Also read: Bengaluru: 37-Year-Old Woman Marries 22-Year-Old Man; Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Threats