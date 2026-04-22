Karnataka Shocker: Husband Allegedly Sets Wife on Fire for Wearing a Nightgown
In Belagavi, a man allegedly set his wife on fire after a dispute over her clothing. She suffered severe burns and is hospitalised, while police have registered a case and begun investigation.
The husband who set her on fire
Locals came to the rescue
Manjula Patil suffered serious burn injuries in the attack. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and immediately took her to the hospital. She is currently receiving treatment at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).
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Krishna Patil is a daily wage labourer
Belagavi case
On the day of the incident, Manjula wore a nighty even though her husband had strictly forbidden it. This enraged Krishna Patil, who then allegedly set her on fire. It was Manjula's loud cries for help that alerted the neighbours.
Married eight years ago
Krishna and Manjula got married eight years ago. After the incident, the locals were the ones who informed the police. The case has been registered at the Nandgad police station, and further investigation is underway.
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