A US tourist from Washington was allegedly raped by a homestay worker in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. Police said the owner knew about the crime but locked the woman in her room for three days, took her phone, and threatened her. The victim later reached Mysuru and informed US authorities. Acting on embassy inputs, police arrested both accused.

A tourist from Washington in the United States was allegedly raped at a homestay in Kodagu district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at a popular tourist spot in the region about a week ago. According to police, the accused, a worker at the homestay, entered the woman’s room and assaulted her. The man is reportedly from Jharkhand.

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Owner accused of helping hide crime

Police said the homestay owner was aware of the incident but did not help the woman. Instead, he allegedly kept her locked in her room for three days. Her mobile phone was taken away, and she was threatened to stop her from going to the police, according to a report by India Today.

Victim reports crime later

After being released, the woman travelled to Mysuru. There, she contacted US authorities and informed them about what had happened.

Based on information shared by the US Embassy, Karnataka Police registered a case and began an investigation.

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Arrests and police action

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case, the main accused and the homestay owner. Both have been sent to judicial custody until May 3.

The Kodagu Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrests and said further investigation is ongoing.