Yesterday, DK Shivakumar, after taking oath as Chief Minister, made six key announcements. The most significant among them is the introduction of free bus passes for students. Earlier, the fare ranged from ₹150 to ₹1,830, but the new scheme now offers a complete waiver.

The Chief Minister stated that it is mandatory to apply for the pass. While girl students are already availing free travel benefits, boy students can now also obtain the pass free of cost.