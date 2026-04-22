A 37-year-old woman married a 22-year-old man in Mysuru after a year-long relationship. Facing family opposition and death threats, the couple approached police seeking protection.

Mysuru: A 37-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have found themselves in a tough spot after falling in love. After a year-long affair, the woman left her 14-year-old son to marry the young man. But their families are dead against the marriage, and now the couple has approached the Mysuru SP's office on Tuesday, asking for protection.

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The couple, Kavitha, 37, from Challaghatta in Bengaluru, and Bhaskar, 22, from Rammanahalli in Mysuru, are now married. Bhaskar used to live at his aunt's place in Bengaluru and drove an auto and a Tempo Traveller. He met Kavitha when she came to the Bande Makalamma temple, and they fell in love. Kavitha's husband had passed away eight years ago, and she has a 14-year-old son from that marriage. Meanwhile, things got serious when Kavitha's father filed a kidnapping complaint against Bhaskar with the Kumbalgodu police.

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Age Gap Marriage

Despite the opposition, Kavitha left her home to be with Bhaskar. They got married at the Ontikoppalu Venkateshwara temple in Mysuru. To make matters worse, Kavitha's brother-in-law has allegedly threatened to kill them. Scared for their lives, the couple left Bengaluru and are now in Rammanahalli, Mysuru, where they have gone to the police for help.

Kavitha used to work in housekeeping and was living with her father. Her family was reportedly planning to get her married to someone else, which might have pushed her to take this step.

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