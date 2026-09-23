During a recent visit to Bengaluru, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia enjoyed traditional filter coffee at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe. He shared an Instagram video demonstrating the classic South Indian pouring technique between two cups.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia recently got a taste of Bengaluru’s iconic filter coffee during his visit to the city, and a video of the moment has caught the attention of social media users. Scindia visited the popular Rameshwaram Cafe, where he tried the traditional way of pouring filter coffee before enjoying the brew.

The light-hearted moment was captured in a video shared by Scindia on his official Instagram account. In the clip, the Union Minister can be seen holding a cup of filter coffee in one hand and an empty cup in the other. He then poured the coffee from one cup into the other in the familiar style associated with serving South Indian filter coffee. He finished the brief demonstration with a smile.

Scindia captioned the video, “My filter coffee fix, done just right!” The post quickly drew reactions from viewers, with several users appreciating the Bengaluru coffee moment.

Watch the viral video here:

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One Instagram user said they could see Scindia enjoying their favourite cuisine and added that it would be an honour to have a meaningful discussion with him over a meal. Another user praised his coffee-pouring skills, calling them “amazing” and congratulating him. A further reaction noted that everyone loves filter coffee and expressed happiness at seeing Scindia try it.

The video offers a glimpse of Scindia enjoying one of Bengaluru’s best-known culinary traditions during his city visit. Filter coffee, known for its strong brew and distinctive serving style, remains closely associated with the city’s food culture.

The clip has now become a small social media highlight, with viewers focusing on Scindia’s attempt at the traditional coffee pour and his relaxed reaction. His simple “filter coffee fix” has added another celebrity moment to Bengaluru’s enduring love affair with its signature brew.

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