Karnataka Lokayukta police raided 33 locations linked to eight government officials over alleged disproportionate assets. Searches across eight districts uncovered assets worth Rs 23.24 crore, including cash, gold, land, houses and commercial properties.

Lokayukta police launched a major crackdown across Karnataka on Tuesday, carrying out simultaneous raids against eight government officials accused of possessing disproportionate assets. The anti-corruption sleuths searched their homes, offices and premises linked to their relatives across multiple districts, uncovering movable and immovable properties worth crores of rupees. During the searches, officials also recovered large amounts of cash, gold jewellery and other valuables, including liquor bottles.

The Lokayukta teams conducted searches at 33 locations across Bengaluru, Bengaluru South, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Bidar districts. The raids resulted in the detection of assets valued at Rs 23.24 crore, including agricultural land, residential plots, houses, commercial properties, vehicles, gold jewellery, electronic gadgets and cash.

Lokayukta officials said cases have been registered against all eight government servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the respective district Lokayukta police stations. Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the assets and establish the extent of the alleged disproportionate wealth.

Who Holds How Much Alleged Disproportionate Wealth?

1. H.M. Ranganath, Retired Assistant Engineer, GBA, Shivajinagar, Bengaluru District

Lokayukta officials raided four locations linked to H.M. Ranganath. They identified two plots, four residential houses and 9.35 acres of agricultural land. The searches also led to the recovery of Rs 1.30 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs 11.96 lakh and other items worth Rs 18 lakh. The total value of the assets identified is Rs 3.84 crore.

2. M. Shivaraju, Hostel Superintendent, BMC, Mandya District

The teams conducted searches at two locations linked to M. Shivaraju. They found five plots, two residential houses, two commercial shops and a farmhouse, along with agricultural land valued at Rs 4.10 lakh. The searches also uncovered Rs 2.50 lakh in cash, gold worth Rs 33.80 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 15 lakh. The total value of the assets identified is Rs 2.71 crore.

3. Rajeshwari Babalad, AEE, GESCOM, MRTLDC Kalaburagi Division

Three locations linked to Rajeshwari Babalad were searched by the Lokayukta teams. Officials identified five plots, two residential houses, gold jewellery worth Rs 16.41 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 14.86 lakh. The total value of the assets identified stands at Rs 1.91 crore.

4. H.R. Ramesh, Municipal Commissioner, Kodagu District

Lokayukta officials raided three locations linked to H.R. Ramesh. They found one residential house, three acres of agricultural land, Rs 4.66 lakh in cash, gold worth Rs 46.48 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs 20.85 lakh and other items worth Rs 6.80 lakh. The total value of the assets identified stands at Rs 1.78 crore.

5. Kiran Kumar Byndoor, AEE, HESCOM, Dharwad District

The teams searched six locations linked to Kiran Kumar Byndoor. The searches revealed one residential house, one commercial shop and two acres of agricultural land. Officials also found Rs 4.60 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 73.71 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 15.10 lakh. The total value of the assets identified is Rs 1.79 crore.

6. G. Darshan Gowda, FDA, DC Office, Chikkaballapura District

Eight locations linked to G. Darshan Gowda were searched. Lokayukta officials found three plots, 16 residential houses, Rs 2.67 lakh in cash, gold worth Rs 6.60 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 22.80 lakh. The total value of the assets identified stands at Rs 1.86 crore.

7. Manik Rao, Retired Agriculture Officer, Bidar District

The Lokayukta teams raided three locations linked to Manik Rao. They identified six plots, three residential houses and 14.20 acres of agricultural land. The searches also uncovered Rs 14,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 61.61 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 29.40 lakh. The total value of the assets identified is Rs 2.51 crore.

8. Sridevi, District Registrar, Bengaluru South District

Four locations linked to Sridevi were searched by the Lokayukta teams. Officials identified two plots, two residential houses, agricultural land valued at Rs 2.50 crore and a garment factory worth Rs 2.30 crore. The searches also uncovered Rs 30.87 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 35.58 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs 23.15 lakh and other items worth Rs 5 lakh. The total value of the assets identified stands at Rs 6.80 crore.

The Lokayukta has launched further investigations into the alleged disproportionate assets of all eight officials. The searches and recovery of properties and other valuables are part of the ongoing probe into the sources of their wealth.