Bengaluru residents have alleged errors in GBA’s GPS and drone-based property surveys, claiming incorrect measurements have led to higher property tax demands. Some owners have sought corrections and physical verification.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is facing criticism over alleged errors in its new GPS and drone-based property surveys, with some property owners claiming that incorrect measurements have resulted in higher property tax demands. In some cases, owners have alleged that the property area shown in official records is significantly higher than the actual built-up area, leading to tax demands that are nearly double the amount they previously paid.

Property owners affected by the alleged errors are visiting government offices seeking corrections. However, some residents claim they are being asked to pay a portion of the disputed tax before filing an online appeal. This has left property owners running between GBA offices and senior officials' offices while seeking a resolution.

GBA Survey Errors Leave Property Owners Frustrated

Property owners have been approaching GBA offices to report discrepancies in property measurements and tax assessments. According to residents, officials are directing them to pay part of the tax amount first and then submit an online appeal.

Some property owners have alleged that revenue officials are not addressing their complaints directly and are instead asking them to complete the appeal process online. This has added to the frustration of residents, who say they have been making repeated visits to government offices.

House Area Is 2,500 Sq Ft, But GBA Survey Shows 4,436 Sq Ft

AN Ananthamurthy, a resident of Raghuvanahalli, has alleged that the GBA survey recorded an incorrect measurement for his property.

According to Ananthamurthy, his house has a total built-up area of around 2,500 sq ft. However, the GBA Revenue Department recently issued him a notice stating that the property measures 4,436 sq ft.

He also said that his annual property tax had been increased from Rs 11,439 to Rs 20,298 based on the revised assessment.

Owners Asked To Pay Half Tax To File Appeal

Ananthamurthy submitted a complaint to the Kengeri revenue office, questioning the property assessment. However, he said officials asked him to pay 50 per cent of the tax amount before filing an appeal.

Ananthamurthy said he was willing to pay the amount through a demand draft (DD), but claimed that officials were not providing proper guidance on the process. He said he had been running from pillar to post to get the issue resolved but had not received a satisfactory response.

GBA Survey Allegedly Shows Photos Of Different Properties

The Revenue Department is using GPS-based survey images as part of the property assessment process. However, Ananthamurthy alleged that some of the images being used are several years old.

He further claimed that the photograph included in his demand notice was of a neighbouring property and not his house. Ananthamurthy said the aerial image attached to the notice does not correspond to his property.

Property Owners Receive Large Tax Demand Notices

According to Ananthamurthy, the department has revised the annual property tax for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26. He also alleged that interest and other charges were added, resulting in a total demand of Rs 92,105.

Residents have reportedly raised similar concerns over discrepancies in property measurements and tax assessments. Property owners have urged corporation officials to conduct physical inspections and verify measurements instead of relying solely on digital data from GPS and drone-based surveys.

Ananthamurthy expressed frustration over the issue, saying citizens are being forced to make repeated visits to government offices because of alleged errors in the survey and assessment process.