A case has been registered at the Banashankari police station under Section 67 of the IT Act 2008 and Section 78(2) of the Bare Necessities of Life (BNS) Act, and an FIR has been filed against an unidentified person.

Bengaluru: An incident that violates the dignity of women has come to light in Bengaluru's Namma Metro. Miscreants were found to have secretly captured videos of women metro commuters and uploaded the videos to an Instagram account named “metro_chicks.”

This account has been active since April 11 and has uploaded more than 10 videos so far. The account, which filmed women up close without their permission and uploaded the videos to social media, has already gained over 5,000 followers. 'Chicks' is a term commonly used to refer to young girls or women, and is generally offensive.

As the videos were increasingly shared on social media, there was a strong public backlash, with many reporting the videos and attempting to have them deleted. Although no official complaint was filed regarding this incident, the Banashankari police station filed a suo moto (self-initiated) case.

A case has been registered at the Banashankari police station under Section 67 of the IT Act 2008 and Section 78(2) of the Bare Necessities of Life (BNS) Act, and an FIR has been filed against an unidentified person. This incident has sparked a serious discussion about women's safety and privacy, and the public has been urged to immediately report such illegal accounts to the authorities. Now, as soon as the complaint was filed at the police station, all the videos and posts posted on the metro_chicks account have been deleted.

What kind of videos were being filmed?



Videos were secretly recorded in the metro station premises and inside the metro trains. The accused followed women traveling on the metro and in metro stations, filming their faces, backs, and from behind as they walked. A total of 14 videos were uploaded. The suo-moto complaint mentions that legal action should be taken against the accused who violated the law and disrespected women by capturing and sharing parts of their bodies on social media. The public has requested that the punishment given to the accused be shared on social media so that people know who the miscreants are.

