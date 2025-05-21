Bengaluru continues to witness heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for May 21, warning of more downpours as pre-monsoon showers persist across the city.

Bengaluru: Heavy rain continues to batter several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, resulting in waterlogged roads and fallen trees. Over five people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. Many areas in Bengaluru are inundated. Although there has been a slight decrease in rainfall, the relief is expected to be short-lived. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy downpours throughout the week, with pre-monsoon showers likely to persist.

Yellow alert for Bengaluru on May 21

Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days, leading to widespread waterlogging. An orange alert was issued for the city today (May 20), and a yellow alert has been declared for tomorrow. The Meteorological Department predicts more heavy rain in Bengaluru on May 21.

Heavy rainfall forecast for coastal Karnataka

A yellow alert has been issued for all coastal districts tomorrow, followed by an orange alert for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in the coastal region throughout the week.

Waterlogging outside Speaker UT Khader's residence

The heavy rain in Bengaluru has exposed the city’s drainage issues. Water has accumulated in front of Speaker UT Khader’s official residence on Race Course Road. Minister Zameer Ahmed also resides on the same road. The waterlogging on a street frequently used by ministers underscores the seriousness of the city’s infrastructure problems.

Tree falls on electric pole in BTM Layout

In BTM Layout 2nd Stage, a tree fell on an electric pole due to heavy rain in the evening. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The tree branch fell on the main road when there was no traffic, avoiding a potential disaster. Local residents and civic officials visited the site and cleared the fallen tree.