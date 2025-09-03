President Droupadi Murmu visited Mysuru Palace and enjoyed a traditional breakfast hosted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. The menu featured fresh fruits and Mysuru delicacies. The President toured the palace, appreciating its royal heritage and grandeur.

Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu savoured a traditional Mysuru breakfast at the iconic Mysuru Palace on Tuesday morning, hosted by the royal scion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. Staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the city, the President’s visit to the palace was a highlight of her official itinerary in Mysuru. She toured the palace’s prominent areas, taking in its majestic architecture, intricate artwork, and historic grandeur, reflecting centuries of royal heritage. The visit offered her a unique glimpse into the cultural richness and traditions of the Wadiyar dynasty.

Grand Welcome And Breakfast Spread

The President received a grand and warm welcome at the palace. In line with her dietary preferences, the breakfast spread featured a variety of fresh fruits, including watermelon, kiwi, plum, and papaya, alongside traditional Mysuru delicacies such as Mysuru Masala Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Shavige Uppittu, Sabakki Vade, Mysore Pak, Godhi Halbai, and Badam Halwa. Ragi and wheat biscuits, tea, and coffee were also served.

Royal Host Expresses Delight

Expressing her happiness over the visit, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, "We are immensely pleased to have the President and the Governor visit us upon our invitation. It is a great pleasure and honour to welcome them to our residence. I sincerely thank them for accepting and honouring my invitation."

Memorable Moments With The President

"I am delighted to share these proud and honored moments with you. The President expressed her satisfaction with the breakfast and enjoyed viewing some of the main parts of the palace. It was a moment of great honour and joy for us to host the Honourable President of India," she added.