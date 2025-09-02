During AIISH’s Diamond Jubilee in Mysuru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asked President Droupadi Murmu if she knew Kannada. The President expressed respect for all Indian languages and pledged to gradually learn Kannada.

Bengaluru: During the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah surprised the audience by addressing President Droupadi Murmu in Kannada and asking if she knew the language. President Murmu responded graciously, expressing her admiration for the diversity of Indian languages, traditions, and cultures, and assured that she would make a conscious effort to learn Kannada over time.

President Murmu Responds to Kannada Query

While inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations at AIISH’s Manasagangotri campus, CM Siddaramaiah asked President Murmu,

“Do you know Kannada?”

The President replied,

“Although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them.”

She further emphasized the importance of preserving linguistic and cultural heritage and said with a smile,

“I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little.”

Focus on Indigenous Technology for Hearing Solutions

President Murmu highlighted the significance of developing local technologies to make hearing and speech devices affordable. She said that cochlear implants and similar devices must be manufactured in India to benefit common people. AIISH, she noted, should play a leading role in promoting research and innovation to strengthen the nation’s capacity in this field.

Collaboration Among Research Institutions

Stressing collaboration, the President encouraged AIISH to work closely with other leading research institutions in India to develop new technologies. She underscored the importance of early diagnosis and expert intervention for speech and hearing-related issues to ensure timely support for affected individuals.

Creating an Inclusive Environment for Divyangjan

President Murmu noted that the government is working to create a barrier-free environment for the ‘divyangjan’ through welfare initiatives. She highlighted that in 2023, over 6 crore people in India suffered from hearing problems, making AIISH’s role in the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Deafness particularly significant.

“Like other problems, issues related to speech and hearing require experts to identify symptoms and diagnose them in the initial stages,” she said, emphasizing society’s responsibility to support affected individuals with cooperation and empathy.

Warm Welcome at Mysuru Airport

Earlier, President Murmu was welcomed at Mysuru airport by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Siddaramaiah before proceeding to AIISH for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.