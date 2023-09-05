Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police apprehend 7 drug peddlers from Odisha in Bengaluru

    Yelahanka police arrest three individuals from Odisha with 21 kg of cannabis. Kodigehalli police seize heroin worth Rs. 3 lakh, arrest four drug peddlers. Central Crime Branch apprehends notorious drug peddler under PIT Act, who had six prior criminal cases in various police stations.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    The Yelahanka police have arrested three individuals from Odisha who were attempting to distribute cannabis near Yelahanka. The accused, identified as Sudhir Rana, Cambon Bong, and Santosh Rana, were apprehended, and 21 kilograms of ganja were confiscated from them. 

    These individuals had illegally transported the weed by train from their native to the city, with the intention of selling it. The police made this arrest based on information they received.

    Another operation conducted by the Kodigehalli police station resulted in the apprehension of four drug peddlers, including three hailing from Rajasthan. During this operation, authorities successfully seized heroin valued at Rs. 3 lakh from the suspects.

    Police arrest drug peddler under PIT act

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a notorious drug peddler based in Bihar, who had been actively involved in the drug sales network in the city for nearly five to six years. The arrest was made under the Prohibition of Illicit Drugs Act (PIT-NDPS).

    The arrested peddler, identified as Akhilesh Kumar, alias Akhilesh, has been engaged in drug trafficking in the city since 2018. He has faced a total of six criminal cases registered against him across various police stations in Whitefield, Cottonpet, Adugodi, and Chamarajpet. Despite previous arrests and incarceration, Akhilesh resumed his illegal activities after securing bail.

    The CCB submitted a proposal to the Commissioner of Police to initiate action against him under the PIT Act. The Commissioner has ordered the registration of a case against the accused under this act.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
