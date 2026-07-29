A 23-year-old woman in Karnataka's Bagalkot was hanged to death by her husband, who suspected her of an affair. The accused filmed his wife's dying moments, shared the video with friends, and even video-called her parents to make them watch the horrific act. The woman had returned to her marital home that very day to reconcile with him.

A 23-year-old woman was hanged to death by her husband, who suspected her of having an extramarital affair, in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday night. According to the police, the accused made a video of the woman in her dying moments, shared it with friends and family, and video called her parents so they could see their daughter's final moments.

Bhagyashree Jigaluru has been identified as the victim, who had returned to her married house that morning with the intention of making amends with her husband.

Prior to hanging Bhagyashree inside their bedroom with a green dupatta, the accused, Praveen Jigaluru, attacked her with a wooden stick, according to the preliminary inquiry. He suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, according to the police.

According to investigators, the accused reportedly filmed a video of Bhagyashree fighting for her life after hanging her and shared it with friends and family. Additionally, he forced her parents to watch the terrifying scenario by video calling them while she was struggling to breathe.

After many arguments with her husband, Bhagyashree has been living with her parents. Investigators said that after promising her a happy coexistence, Praveen convinced her to go back home. But the night she came back, she was murdered. A video of the incident, which has surfaced online, purportedly shows Bhagyashree hanging by a green dupatta while struggling for life. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. The accused has been arrested and investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder.