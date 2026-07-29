Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' on August 2. The campaign aims to mobilize youth across India in a nationwide movement against substance abuse for a drug-free nation.

In a major step towards realising the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the "Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan" on August 2, calling upon the youth of the nation to lead a people's movement against substance abuse through the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

Nationwide Youth-Led Campaign Launch

Responding to the Prime Minister's call, the campaign will be launched as a nationwide mass movement led by MY Bharat, with active participation from youth across the country. The initiative seeks to unite young citizens in a collective national mission to build a drug-free India by promoting awareness, community engagement and sustained public participation, according to a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's address, nearly 10,000 locations across the country will organise simultaneous pledge ceremonies, with more than one crore youth to participate in the Nasha Mukti Pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards a drug-free society and dedicating themselves to nation-building as Nasha Mukta Yuva Volunteers.

The campaign will witness unprecedented participation from MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Youth Clubs, schools, colleges, universities, non-governmental organisations, industrial associations, and over 125 spiritual organisations, making it one of the largest youth-led public movements against substance abuse in the country, the release said.

A 100-Week Sustained Movement

Unlike a conventional awareness programme, the Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan has been conceptualised as a 100-week sustained Jan Bhagidari movement. Every Sunday over the next 100 weeks, youth-led activities will be organised across the country to encourage healthy lifestyles, strengthen community engagement and channel the energy of young people towards constructive nation-building.

The weekly activities will include sports competitions, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, art and creative competitions, nukkad nataks (street plays), awareness drives and other community engagement initiatives, aimed at sensitising society about the harmful effects of substance abuse while promoting positive social values.

As per the release, to encourage sustained participation and recognise exemplary efforts, volunteers and organisations making outstanding contributions to the campaign will be honoured at the 50th, 75th and 100th week milestones, reinforcing the spirit of public service and collective responsibility.

Realising the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has appealed to young people and the social organisations across the country to join the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call in the national interest and become active participants in this historic movement.

Through the collective efforts of millions of youth, institutions and community organisations, the campaign aims to create a nationwide social movement that inspires individuals to reject substance abuse and contribute towards building a healthier, stronger and more developed India, the release noted.

The Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan reflects the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of transforming the fight against drugs into a mass movement driven by the active participation of citizens. Guided by the message that "Drug-free youth are the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat," the campaign seeks to carry this national resolve to every village, town and city, further strengthening India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)