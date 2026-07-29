BWSSB will suspend Cauvery water supply for 15 hours across several Bengaluru localities on July 31, from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, for emergency pipeline repairs. Residents in affected areas have been advised to store sufficient water and use it sparingly.

Bengaluru residents in several parts of the city should prepare for a major disruption to their water supply this week. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced that Cauvery water supply will remain suspended for 15 hours on Friday, July 31, 2026, to facilitate emergency maintenance work. The shutdown will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, affecting areas covered under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 5. Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the disruption.

Why Is the Water Supply Being Stopped?

According to a BWSSB press release, emergency repairs are required to fix a leak in a Scour Valve on the 3,000 mm pipeline of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 5. To carry out the repair work safely, all pumping stations connected to the pipeline will remain completely shut down for 15 hours.

Complete List of Affected Areas

The BWSSB has confirmed that the following areas covered under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 5 will not receive Cauvery water supply on Friday, July 31.

North and North-East Bengaluru

Ananthapura, Doddabettahalli, Chikkabettahalli, Harohalli, Kenchanahalli, Govindapura, Vasudevapura, Manchenahalli, Kattigenahalli, Srinivasapura, Bellahalli, Tirumenahalli, Chokkanahalli, Dasarahalli, Rachenahalli, Thanisandra, Challekere, Horamavu Agara, Amani, Byrathikhane, Geddalahalli, Kothanur Narayanapura, Kothanur, N. Nagenahalli, Kailasanahalli, Byrathi, Bilishivale, Kalkere, Horamavu, K. Channasandra and Varanasi.

East Bengaluru and IT Corridor

Balagere, Bellandur Amanikere, Belathur, Benniganahalli, Devarabisanahalli, Gunjur, Agrahara, Kadabisanahalli, Kaiyammana Agrahara, Kadugodi Plantation, Kanekandaya, Kumbena Agrahara, Nagondanahalli, Panathur, Ramagondanahalli, Siddapura, Sorahunase, Thubarahalli, Varthur, Ambalipura, Bellandur, Arakere, Junnasandra, Kaikondrahalli, Kasavanahalli, Kodlu, Parappana Agrahara, Boganahalli, Chikkabellandur, Doddakannelli and Naganathapura.

North-West and West Bengaluru

Abbigeri, Chikkasandra, Shettihalli, Karihobanahalli, Andrahalli, Mydarahalli, Doddabidarakallu, Lingadheeranahalli, Herohalli, Hosahalli, Ullalu, Sonnenahalli and Gidadakonenahalli.

South and South-West Bengaluru

Vasanthapura, Ganakallu, Hemmigepura, Sompura, Manavarthekaval, Lingadheeranahalli, Hosahalli, Arenahalli, Vaddarapalya, Uttarahalli, Subramanyapura, Gubbalala, Turahalli, Alahalli, Anjanapura, Basapura, Basavanapura, Begur, Chandrashekarapura, Doddakallasandra, Gollahalli, Gottigere, Kalena Agrahara, Kembathahalli, Kammanahalli, Pillaganahalli, Raghuvanahalli, Thalaghattapura, Thippasandra, Vajarahalli, Yelenahalli, Bharatenahalli Agrahara, Chikkathoguru, Doddathoguru and all surrounding areas.

BWSSB Advises Residents to Store Water

With Cauvery water supply set to remain suspended throughout the day on July 31, the BWSSB has urged residents in the affected areas to make the necessary preparations in advance. Households are advised to store adequate water by Thursday, July 30, to meet their daily requirements. The civic body has also appealed to residents to use water sparingly and cooperate during the maintenance work to minimise inconvenience.