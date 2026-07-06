A Bengaluru-based Microsoft engineer, Manu Agarwal, shared a moving story on LinkedIn about his family's sacrifice. He revealed his father sold his mother's jewelry to pay for his college fees. Now earning Rs 1.9 crore, Agarwal's post about his journey and his mother's emotional response has resonated widely online.

A Bengaluru-based Microsoft engineer has struck an emotional chord on LinkedIn after sharing the sacrifice that laid the foundation for his career. In a moving post, Manu Agarwal said that his father had sold his mother's jewels to cover only one semester of his college expenses years before he was making Rs 1.9 crore in Seattle. Agarwal, now a Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft, looked back on a time when his family struggled to arrange even Rs 15,000 for one semester of his Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"My father sold my mother's jewellery to pay my BCA fees. Rs 15,000 per semester. That's all it cost. But we didn't have it," he wrote. He recalled one moment that has stayed with him ever since. "I remember watching my mother hand over her gold bangles without saying a word. She didn't cry. She just looked at me. I didn't sleep that night."

Years later, life had shifted radically. Agarwal ended up working for Microsoft in Seattle, earning roughly Rs 1.9 crore per year. He made a long-awaited call home.

"I called home and told my mother to buy back whatever she wanted," he said.

But her answer was worth far more than any jewellery. "Beta, tere aane se sab wapas aa gaya (Son, with your success, everything has already been returned)," mother said to him.

Look At LinkedIn Post

According to his LinkedIn page, Agarwal's career at Microsoft began with a summer internship in the company's Hyderabad branch in 2016. Prior to joining Microsoft full-time, he interned at GE Healthcare in Bengaluru, gradually establishing a career that would eventually lead him to the company's Seattle headquarters.

His post has resonated with thousands online, particularly those who saw echoes of their own families' sacrifices in his story.