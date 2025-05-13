Padma Shri awardee and noted agricultural scientist Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, missing since May 7, was found dead in the Cauvery river near Srirangapatna. Police suspect suicide but have launched an investigation to confirm the cause.

Ayyappan lived with his wife in the Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area of Mysuru and was missing from home since May 7. His wife and two daughters survive him.

The Srirangapatna police have registered a case and started an investigation about the reason for the death.

The police received information about the sighting of an unidentified body in the river on Saturday evening. When they reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river, the scientist's identity was discovered. Ayyappan's scooter was found on the river bank.

After 3 days, when he didn't return, the family lodged a complaint at the Vidyaranapuram police station in Mysore.

Preliminary enquiry said that he might have jumped in to the river, yet police said proper investigation can only reveal the cause of the death.

Further investigation is underway.

Ayyappan completed his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Fisheries and held several top positions nationally.

Instrumental in promoting India's Blue Revolution, the Padma Shri awardee helped in boosting the country's agriculture, after which his contributions were recgonised by the government in 2022.