Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has termed the demise of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash as "unfortunate," and said that an investigation is underway.

"Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been murdered, they say, by his wife. The investigation is on. Until and unless we get the investigation report, we cannot conclude anything. Once we get the report, we can say how the murder was committed. When I was the first-time Home Minister in 2015, he was the DGP and worked with me. He was a very good man and officer. It is unfortunate," Parameshwara told reporters on Monday.

"His wife has been secured and is being questioned. No arrests have been made so far. We do not know the motive for the murder," he said.

On Sunday, the former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Om Prakash was found dead at his residence in HSR Layout, a residential locality in Bengaluru.

Senior police officials have confirmed that an FIR will be registered based on a complaint submitted by his son.

Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Vikas Kumar told ANI, “On Sunday afternoon around 4-4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted, and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered.”

"After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature," he added.

The retired IPS officer was from the 1981 batch.