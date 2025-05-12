Kannada TV actor Rakesh Poojary died of a heart attack while attending a Mehendi ceremony in Udupi. Known for his comedy roles and winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, his sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock.

Udupi: Kannada television actor Rakesh Poojary, known for his comedic talent, has tragically passed away. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while attending a Mehendi ceremony near Nitte, Karkala, in Udupi district. Rakesh had also participated in the shooting of the Kantara prequel earlier that day and later attended a private event.

According to sources, Rakesh complained of uneasiness while with friends. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but despite medical efforts, he did not respond to treatment and was declared dead around 1am. There are also reports suggesting he had experienced low blood pressure prior to the cardiac arrest.

Rakesh recently attended the premiere of the movie Dastak and had been recovering from a recent accident. However, no major health issues were previously reported. A case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station.

Rakesh Poojary was the son of Dinakar Poojary and Shambhavi, residents of Hoode. He completed his schooling at Kemmannu Carmel High School and pursued higher education at Milagres College, Kalyanpur. He began his acting career with the Tulu television show Kadle Bajil on a Mangaluru-based private channel. He was also known for his roles in Kannada films such as Pailwan and Idu Entha Lokavayya, as well as Tulu movies including Petkamma, Ammer Police, Pammanne The Great, Umil, and Illokel.

Rakesh was a popular figure in coastal reality shows like Bale Telipale, May 22, Star, and Tooyinaye Poe. He gained widespread recognition after winning Season 3 of Comedy Khiladigalu, where his humorous persona won the hearts of fans across Karnataka. His untimely demise is a significant loss to the Kannada theatre and television industry. Family, friends, and fans have expressed their sorrow over his sudden passing.

Rakshitha Prem, a judge on Comedy Khiladigalu, mourned his death in a heartfelt social media post:"Miss you, son. I can never talk to you again. Comedy Khiladigalu was a program close to my heart, and you were a strength in it. A wonderful person like you will always remain in our hearts."

