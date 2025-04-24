The mortal remains of three Kannadigas killed in the Pahalgam terror attack have arrived in Karnataka. Over 150 stranded Kannadigas are being brought back on a single flight today, coordinated by Labour Minister Santosh Lad.

Bengaluru : The mortal remains of the three Kannadigas who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Bengaluru late Wednesday night. The victims were identified as Manjunath from Shivamogga, Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru, and Madhusudan Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh residing in Bengaluru.

The tragic incident, which occurred on April 22 at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 28 individuals, including a Nepali citizen, in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since Pulwama in 2019.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who was dispatched to Kashmir by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, coordinated the safe return of Kannadigas and the repatriation of the deceased. The minister confirmed that over 150 Kannadigas stranded across different parts of Kashmir contacted the rescue team for assistance.

“Around 150 Kannadigas stranded in various parts of Kashmir after the attack have contacted us, and all of them will be brought back to the state on a single flight scheduled for Thursday. The flight is set to depart from Kashmir around 10:30am.” Santosh Lad told the media.

According to the sources, more than 150 Kannadigas will return to the state with the assistance of Minister Santosh Lad. His delegation, which spent Wednesday reaching out to Kannadigas staying in various hotels across Kashmir, continued its efforts through the night. More people are expected to be contacted by morning, and the total number of returnees could exceed 160.