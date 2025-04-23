Following the Pahalgam terror attack, CM Siddaramaiah ordered a special flight to evacuate over 40 stranded Kannadigas. The Karnataka government deployed relief teams and assured families of the victims full support and safe repatriation.

Bengaluru: In the wake of a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to launch a special airlift operation for over 40 Kannadiga tourists stranded in Kashmir following a terrorist attack. The state government assured safe repatriation of every individual caught in the situation and urged families not to panic.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said he has instructed officials to arrange for a special flight to evacuate all affected individuals from the state who had gone to Kashmir on a vacation and were caught in the turmoil.

"More than 40 Kannadigas who had gone on a trip to Kashmir have been stranded due to the terrorist attack, and I have instructed the authorities to arrange a special flight to bring all of them safely back to their homeland," Siddaramaiah assured.

The post added on X, “Our government has taken action with the resolve to bring every Kannadiga back to the state safely. No one needs to worry. - Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

The Government of Karnataka has taken immediate action by deploying response teams and dispatching Minister Santosh Lad to oversee relief efforts on the ground.

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister Santosh Lad also met the wife and son of Manjunath, one of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, and assured them of full support during this unimaginably difficult time.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that three Karnataka residents were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister stated that an additional flight has been arranged for Karnataka following a discussion with the Minister of civil aviation.

Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Pahalgam terror attack site on Wednesday to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team – led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer – visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.