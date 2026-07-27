A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Kodagu as an elephant calf refused to leave its dead mother's body inside a coffee estate. Forest officials rescued the orphaned calf after the 30-year-old elephant died of severe spinal injuries and internal bleeding.

A deeply emotional incident unfolded in Anandpur near Ammati in Karnataka's Kodagu district, where a calf refused to leave the body of its dead mother, leaving forest officials and local residents heartbroken. The tragic scene, which unfolded inside a private coffee estate, drew widespread attention after the calf's continuous cries echoed through the plantation.

Despite repeated efforts by Forest Department officials to rescue the calf and recover the carcass, the baby elephant remained by its mother's side, attempting to protect her until it was eventually separated by the officials.

The body of the approximately 30-year-old female wild elephant was discovered late on Saturday night after villagers, alerted by the calf's persistent cries, searched the coffee estate. They immediately informed the Forest Department, whose officials reached the spot on Sunday morning to begin rescue operations and investigate the elephant's death.

Baby Elephant Tried to Protect Its Mother

When Virajpet Zonal Forest Officer Shivaram and Forest Department personnel approached the carcass, the baby elephant instinctively stepped forward and prevented them from getting close. The calf repeatedly stood between the officials and its mother's body, refusing to move despite their repeated attempts to guide it away.

Officials said the calf remained beside the dead elephant throughout the operation, making it difficult for them to conduct the post-mortem examination.

Forest Department Rescues the Calf

With no other option available, Forest Department personnel carefully captured the baby elephant using a net and secured it at a safe distance, allowing veterinarians to examine the carcass.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by veterinarians Dr Mujeeb and Dr Naveen Kumar. Following the examination, the Forest Department carried out the elephant's last rites in accordance with standard wildlife protocols.

Elephant Died of Severe Spinal Injury

Virajpet Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Kirubananthan T said the deceased wild elephant was around 30 years old.

"According to the preliminary post-mortem report, the elephant died due to a severe spinal injury and internal bleeding," the DCF said.

The exact circumstances that led to the injuries are yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.

Heartbreaking Farewell

After the post-mortem examination and cremation were completed, the baby elephant was released. Forest officials and local residents saw the calf wandering around the spot where its mother had died, appearing reluctant to leave.

The emotional sight of the orphaned calf searching for its mother moved many onlookers and highlighted the strong social bonds and emotional connections elephants share with their family members.

The Forest Department is expected to continue monitoring the calf to ensure its safety and well-being in the coming days.