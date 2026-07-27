A 26-year-old Bengaluru resident has sparked a conversation on Reddit after revealing that despite earning Rs 2 lakh a month, remaining completely debt-free, and diligently building his savings, he still cannot shake the feeling that he is poor.

A 26-year-old Bengaluru resident has sparked a conversation on Reddit after revealing that despite earning Rs 2 lakh a month, remaining completely debt-free, and diligently building his savings, he still cannot shake the feeling that he is poor. His candid confession went viral, opening up a larger discussion on how childhood financial struggles can continue to shape a person's relationship with money long after their circumstances improve.

In his post, the man explained that while he appears financially secure on paper, he is constantly burdened by anxiety over money and struggles to enjoy the life he has worked so hard to build.

He revealed that he grew up in a household where the family's monthly income never exceeded Rs 6,000-7,000 until he secured his first job at the age of 21. The family lived in a modest 10x10 room, making financial stability his biggest life goal from an early age.

After beginning his career in 2021, one of his first priorities was ensuring his parents no longer had to work.

"After I started earning, I made sure my parents stopped working; they're retired now at our home. I moved them into a 2BHK in my hometown, and I live in my own 2BHK in Bangalore," he wrote.

Every month, he invests Rs 30,000 in mutual funds, saves Rs 10,000 through fixed or recurring deposits, sets aside another Rs 10,000 for gold, and sends Rs 15,000-20,000 to support his parents. His monthly rent and other living expenses total roughly Rs 25,000.

Reflecting on what he has accumulated over the past few years, he shared, "Since I started earning in 2021, I've saved Rs 4 lakh in stocks, Rs 2 lakh in FDs, and about Rs 2-2.5 lakh in gold. Plus, I have Rs 6 lakh just sitting in my salary account," he added.

Beyond savings, he has purchased a scooter for daily commuting, furnished his parents' home with appliances and furniture, bought himself a MacBook and smartphone, and secured health insurance for his parents alongside life insurance for himself. Yet, despite these achievements, he admitted he has never truly felt financially comfortable.

Looking ahead, he anticipates fresh financial responsibilities. With his wedding planned for later this year, he expects expenses of at least Rs 10 lakh. He also hopes to buy a used car, purchase a plot in his hometown, and has recently been considering buying a motorcycle. However, he said every new financial goal feels like it comes at the expense of another dream.

What unsettles him most, he admitted, is comparing himself to friends back home who earn significantly less but appear far happier with their lives.

"At 26, it feels so strange to feel poor despite earning this much. The worst is when I go back to my hometown and see my friends who do manual labour or drive autos. They seem happy and content, and an extra Rs 1000 makes them feel rich. Years ago, they all had R15, MT, or Pulsar bikes, often on loans. With my financial literacy, I never wanted to do that. But even though they were constantly in debt, they bought things, spent money, and lived life to the fullest. I don't understand why I feel so left behind when, on paper, I'm miles ahead of them," he said.

He further confessed that spending even on small personal purchases remains emotionally difficult, admitting that buying a shirt costing more than Rs 750 makes him anxious despite occasionally travelling, dining out and spending time with friends.

Although he recognises that many people would consider his financial position enviable, he said persistent worries about money continue to overshadow his achievements. Seeking both financial and personal guidance, he turned to Reddit, where his story resonated with countless users.

Many commenters suggested that his struggle had less to do with income and more with the lasting psychological impact of growing up in poverty, arguing that financial insecurity often outlives financial hardship.

One user wrote, "I think it's not about feeling rich but rather getting out of the older mentality without going into overspending mode. You are already doing better than many people out there; please don't let overthinking steal the joy from you."

Another commented, "Don't be so hard on yourself, OP; you're already doing amazing. Spend time and money on yourself without feeling guilty. There will never be enough money to be calling yourself rich, try practicing gratitude and look back in the mirror once in a while how much you've accomplished! Proud of you OP, and all the best for the future."

A third added, "It's the classic trap of the sandwich generation. You make great income but have no assets, and trying to generate those assets will make you feel even poorer. You have already done a lot for your family, be proud of that. But assets take time, and you won't feel rich by spending. Don't be in a hurry, and definitely don't take stupid risks like investing everything in small caps or even gold. Invest sensibly and keep working hard on your career, you'll be in a very solid place by your mid 30s."