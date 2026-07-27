A man, allegedly intoxicated, stole a parked TGSRTC bus in Telangana's Jagtial district. He led police on an 18-kilometre chase, hitting multiple vehicles before being arrested after crashing the bus near Metpalli.

A bizarre security breach unfolded in Telangana after a man allegedly stole a parked Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus and led police on an 18-kilometre chase before being arrested. t the time of the occurrence, the accused was allegedly intoxicated.

The incident happened at the Korutla bus stop in the Jagtial district, according to police. The man saw an unattended RTC bus parked there, climbed behind the wheel, and drove in the direction of Metpalli. After RTC security officers traced the bus using its GPS system and notified the police, the burglary was promptly discovered. Police units began pursuing the pilfered car.

The accused reportedly drove carelessly throughout the chase, crashing into three two-wheelers and a police car, frightening other drivers and commuters.

After obstructing the roadway and causing the driver to lose control, police ultimately stopped the bus close to Metpalli. After veering off the road, the car struck a tree at the side of the road. The accused allegedly tried to get away, but the cops overpowered him and took him into custody.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Investigators are looking into the reason for the theft after filing a report. Additionally, police are looking into how the accused got inside the bus and drove it away from the terminal without anybody noticing.