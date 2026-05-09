Two major fire accidents shook Bengaluru overnight. One person died and four were injured in a hotel blaze near Nagarbhavi, while 20 new bikes were destroyed in a showroom fire near KR Puram.

Bengaluru city witnessed two major fire accidents late last night, causing one death and destroying property worth lakhs.

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A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Malagala, near the Nagarbhavi area. According to initial information, the fire started due to a short circuit and spread very quickly. The flames soon reached the staff quarters on the hotel's upper floor, making the situation extremely dangerous.

At the time of the incident, five workers were asleep on the top floor. They were trapped inside as the fire erupted suddenly in the middle of the night. As the fire intensified and engulfed the floor, rescuing those trapped inside became very difficult.

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One Dead, Four Critical in Hotel Fire

Tragically, a 40-year-old worker named Raj Kumar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, died in the incident. The four other workers suffered serious burn injuries and are in critical condition. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As soon as the incident was reported, the fire brigade and local police reached the spot and began rescue operations. After several hours of effort, they successfully brought the fire under control.

Yatish, the manager of Durga Grand hotel, gave a statement about the fire. "The incident happened early in the morning. We have about 30-35 people working in the hotel. The workers were sleeping on the first floor, with five of them in one room. When the fire broke out, they tried to escape, but there was thick smoke. Four of them managed to get out, but one person couldn't breathe. He fainted and unfortunately died due to smoke inhalation. Raj Kumar had joined work just 15 days ago," he said. "On the face of it, a short circuit seems to be the cause. The police have arrived and are investigating," he added.

20 New Bikes Burnt to a Crisp!

In a separate incident, another fire broke out at a Honda bike showroom near the KR Puram Tin Factory area. The fire, which also happened late last night, completely destroyed around 20 new bikes that were parked inside the showroom.

Fire engines from the Mahadevapura fire station immediately rushed to the location and started the operation to douse the flames. The total value of the damage is still being estimated. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of this fire as well.

Both these incidents have once again raised serious questions about fire safety measures in the city, highlighting the urgent need for strict enforcement of safety standards in commercial buildings.

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