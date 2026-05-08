A Bengaluru couple, Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade, swam 32 km from Sri Lanka to India via the Ram Setu route in 10 hours and 45 minutes. Battling strong currents and fatigue, their feat has drawn widespread praise on social media.

In an extraordinary feat of endurance and determination, a Bengaluru couple successfully swam nearly 32 kilometres from Sri Lanka to India across the historic Ram Setu route. Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade completed the challenging open-water swim from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu in 10 hours and 45 minutes, battling rough sea conditions, powerful currents, and physical exhaustion throughout the journey. Their achievement has drawn widespread praise on social media, with many describing it as an inspiring symbol of courage, resilience, and the cultural connection between India and Sri Lanka.

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Couple Battles Rough Sea Conditions For Nearly 11 Hours

The couple undertook the demanding swim under the supervision of support teams, including paramedics, rescue personnel, and Coast Guard officials who accompanied them throughout the route to ensure their safety.

Swimming across the Ram Setu stretch is considered extremely difficult due to unpredictable tides, changing currents, and strong waves. Despite the challenging conditions, the Bengaluru duo successfully completed the crossing after spending nearly 11 hours in the sea.

Soon after reaching the Indian shore, Danish and Vrushali shared their excitement on Instagram and reflected on the physically exhausting experience.

“We did it! Sri Lanka to India. 10 hrs 45 mins. Tough day out in the water. More details to follow after a 12-hour no-alarm sleep,” they wrote.

Couple Shares Emotional Message After Completing Swim

In a detailed social media post, the couple described the achievement as an emotional milestone and expressed disbelief at how far they had come in just four years after learning to swim.

They credited each other’s support for giving them the emotional and mental strength needed to complete the challenge. The duo also thanked their coaches and training team for preparing them for the demanding open-water swim.

The couple further expressed gratitude to followers and well-wishers who continuously encouraged them through messages and comments during the challenge.

They also thanked several brands and organisations that supported their journey and training.

Social Media Applauds Bengaluru Couple’s Achievement

The remarkable achievement quickly gained attention online, with social media users flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

One user commented, “Now that’s what we call a power couple.”

Another wrote, “History made! What an incredible feat of willpower. Hats off to both of you!”

The swim has since been widely celebrated online as a rare and inspiring accomplishment in open-water swimming.